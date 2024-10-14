Jennifer Garner steps out for rare outing with Fin in LA

Jennifer Garner steps out for rare outing with son Fin in LA

Jennifer Garner stepped out in Los Angeles this weekend with one of the three children she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

On Sunday, the 52-year-old former Alias star was clad in a brown, leather-like jacket, white shirt, and cropped blue jeans.

Moreover, she wore a pair of coordinating brown Ray Ban Wayfarer sunglasses while out and about with the former couple's middle child, 15-year-old Fin.

According to Daily Mail, Garner's shiny brunette hair was parted down the middle with front pieces tucked behind her ears as the locks fell over her chest.

Additionally, Fin was clad in a pair of light wash jeans with cargo pockets, a T-shirt, and vintage navy blue and white windbreaker jacket.

As per the publication, the teenager's short, jet black haircut was slicked back, a new look for the teen, who was born Seraphina Affleck in January 2009.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood vet also held onto her purple-encased iPhone.

It is worth mentioning that missing from the scene was Fin's older sister Violet and younger brother Samuel.

Furthermore, Garner's 52-year-old ex Ben is currently in the process of a divorce from second wife Jennifer Lopez, whom he married in 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021.