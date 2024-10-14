Prince Harry issued a drastic warning about his finances

experts warn Prince Harry money-making prospects are turning limited now that these eight or nine-figure deals are past him.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser made these comments public in her piece for News.com.au.

The conversation began with Ms Elser pointing out the stark difference in, not just bank balances, but monthly costs because royals like Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindell etc. all live on royal properties, in comparison to the Sussexes who have a $14 million mortgage.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, while $71 million might be a lot, it’s important to note that it “needs to last them decades more.”

After all, “Meghan’s yet-to-hatch lifestyle biz American Riviera Orchard might end up being worth a fortune, but Harry’s future money-making prospects are limited.”

Plus “With his story having been repetitively told to the point of public indifference, unless he writes another memoir about his father and brother, the days of him being able to pull in these sorts of eight or nine-figure deals are past him.”