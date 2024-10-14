 
Trump proposes military intervention for election day security

"The bigger problem is enemy from within," says Trump

Web Desk
October 14, 2024

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a Commit to Caucus event for his supporters in Coralville, Iowa, US, December 13, 2023 — Reuters.
Former Republican president Donald Trump suggested deploying the military to counter the "domestic enemies" on election day. 

Trump, during an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures", said he is threatened more by the “radical left lunatics” than foreign enemies.

“I think the bigger problem are the people from within. We have some very bad people. We have some sick people”, Trump said.

“I think it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military, because they can’t let that happen," he further added.

“No, I don’t think, not from the side that votes for Trump”, said Trump whose supporters attacked US Capitol Building in Washington on January 6, 2021, in response to the question regarding his expectations of disorder on election day.

Trump expressed his opinion on Justice Department arresting and charging an Afghan national for allegedly conspiring a terrorist attack in the US on election day stating: “I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within, not even the people that have come in and destroying our country, by the way, totally destroying our country, the towns, the villages, they’re being inundated.”

On the other side Ian Sams, a senior spokesperson for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris responded to Trump’s proposal saying: “Trump is suggesting that his fellow Americans are worse ‘enemies’ than foreign adversaries, and he is saying he would use the military against them”.

