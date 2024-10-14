Meghan Markle looking lost, uncomfortable after seperating from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s reportedly looking “lost and uncomfortable” all while coming to terms with how “brutally harsh and fickle” the world is without Prince Harry by her side.

Prince Harry appears to be back at full throttle, and this observation has been made by Dr Max Pemberton, a medical doctor and journalist.

He made his comments during a candid piece for the Daily Mail and it referenced the Duke’s appearance in Lesotho.

In the eyes of Dr Pemberton, “The old Harry – the one the public fell in love with – seemed to be back. He laughed, joked and charmed everyone with that cheeky smile and mischievous twinkle in his eye.”

“What a loss that version of him is to us and the Royal Family,” Dr Pemberton said.

“As his wife Meghan undertook an engagement thousands of miles away in California, I had feelings of sadness towards her too but for different reasons.”

Because “while her husband shone she looked lost, uncomfortable and – despite the crowds and cameras – rather alone when she attended a children's hospital fundraiser.”

He also added, “As a former jobbing actress Meghan would have known only too well how brutally harsh and fickle the world of celebrity can be.”