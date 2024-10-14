Royal family bullied Meghan Markle out over William, Kate's popularity threat

Meghan Markle received support amid heated debate over claims that she is rightfully labelled as the “Duchess Difficult” with a journalist noting that she was deliberately bullied out of UK.



According to broadcaster Nina Myskow, British media and the Royal family "bullied" her out because she was threatening Prince William and Kate Middleton's status in the UK.

However, journalist Neil Wallis dismissed her take, defending media freedom, saying that it is “nonsense” to blame the press or the Royal family.

“When she arrived on the scene, she and Harry became magical,” Myskow said on GB News. “The problem with that scenario is that we have William and Kate. They are the number one.”



“Their popularity overtook that of William and Kate. That cannot be allowed to happen,” she added.

“William is the one to keep the machinery going. She was pushed out of this country.”

To this, Neil Wallis clapped back at the broadcaster and said that putting the blame on media or the Royal family for forcing Meghan and Prince Harry out of UK is “nonsense.”

“I have never been told how I should react to the royals,” he added. “I was told to follow what I felt was right for the reader.”

Chiming in, political commentator Fleur Elizabeth said, “She mailed her wedding ring back to her first husband, abandoned her father who paid for her education.”

“She completely abandoned him after he gave her her whole lifestyle. She has chosen to be a public figure and marry into the most famous family in the world.”