'Breaking Bad' star makes political choice public

Bryan Cranston endorses Kamala Harris in public speech

October 14, 2024

Bryan Cranston, a star of Breaking Bad, is endorsing Kamala Harris publicly ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

At a Democratic campaign rally in Phoenix, the Emmy winner said, “I‘m not a politician; I’m not a doctor or a lawyer, but I have played all of this on television.”

“But I am a father of a daughter, and it’s important to me for her life now and for the future and for other fathers’ daughters to be able to have within their lifetime the fundamental right of freedom of choice,” he added.

“There should not be anyone but them deciding what happens to their own body. That’s why I’m enthusiastically supporting Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz,” the Oscar-nominated star noted.

Earlier, he expressed joy in participating in Oprah Winfrey's efforts to promote running a presidential campaign in Michigan.

“I am smiling from ear to ear, Oprah,” he added. “I have never felt this much joy and optimism in a campaign in a long time.”

Bryan has joined a list of A-listers endorsed by Kamala, including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen.

