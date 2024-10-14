 
Geo News

'Lonely Planet' star Laura Dern gushes over 'safest person' Liam Hemsworth

Laura Dern talks about filming intimate scenes with Liam Hemsworth in Netflix film 'Lonely Planet'

By
Web Desk
|

October 14, 2024

Lonely Planet star Laura Dern gushes over safest person Liam Hemsworth
'Lonely Planet' star Laura Dern gushes over 'safest person' Liam Hemsworth

Laura Dern calls Lonely Planet co-star Liam Hemsworth "the safest person."

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Dern talked about filming the intimate scenes with Hemsworth.

Dern stated that the Hunger Games star is "literally the safest person I could ever talk through everything in my life with."

She said, "By the time we were doing those scenes, there was nothing we couldn’t talk about together and work out creatively, professionally, all of that," adding, "But we also had a lot of support. We had much, much discussion."

According to the actress the entire process of filming the scenes was "incredible" saying that "the film and filmmaking have changes so that everyone is comfortable in their voice and can set boundaries comfortably without fear of losing a job or being unpopular."

Dern and Hemsworth play love interest in the latest film Lonely Planet, which is streaming on Netflix.

The duo play love interest in Lonely Planet, which was released on Netflix on October 11.

The outlet reported that the actress also hinted at the sequel, saying, "I'm feeling a sequel for sure."

Holly Willoughby treats herself with girls night amid Phillip Schofield drama
Holly Willoughby treats herself with girls night amid Phillip Schofield drama
'Gavin & Stacey' star Miranda Hart recalls being bedridden for years
'Gavin & Stacey' star Miranda Hart recalls being bedridden for years
Prince Harry's major plan for reconciliation with Prince William laid bare
Prince Harry's major plan for reconciliation with Prince William laid bare
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her horror-free Halloween plans
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her horror-free Halloween plans
Real reason behind Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek's heated exchange at PFW
Real reason behind Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek's heated exchange at PFW
Rihanna stuns interviewer with shocking Halloween plans for her kids
Rihanna stuns interviewer with shocking Halloween plans for her kids
Hailie Jade Scott reveals Eminem's reaction to her pregnancy
Hailie Jade Scott reveals Eminem's reaction to her pregnancy
How Nicole Kidman's heated exchange with Salma Hayek can backfire?
How Nicole Kidman's heated exchange with Salma Hayek can backfire?