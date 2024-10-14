'Lonely Planet' star Laura Dern gushes over 'safest person' Liam Hemsworth

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Dern talked about filming the intimate scenes with Hemsworth.

Dern stated that the Hunger Games star is "literally the safest person I could ever talk through everything in my life with."

She said, "By the time we were doing those scenes, there was nothing we couldn’t talk about together and work out creatively, professionally, all of that," adding, "But we also had a lot of support. We had much, much discussion."

According to the actress the entire process of filming the scenes was "incredible" saying that "the film and filmmaking have changes so that everyone is comfortable in their voice and can set boundaries comfortably without fear of losing a job or being unpopular."

Dern and Hemsworth play love interest in the latest film Lonely Planet, which is streaming on Netflix.

The outlet reported that the actress also hinted at the sequel, saying, "I'm feeling a sequel for sure."