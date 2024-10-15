Miranda Lambert pens birthday tribute for husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are five years strong.

The couple, who tied the knot just three months after first meeting, are celebrating his 33rd birthday, and Lambert, 40, just paid him the sweetest tribute.

Taking to Instagram, the country music star, dedicated a whole carousel to McLoughlin with only snaps of him.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my best friend, travel buddy, home cookin, pasta makin, animal lovin, down for anything , warmest, kindest, city gone country boy!" Lambert began in her caption.

"Brendan you are a light in every room you walk in. I’m so lucky to see that smile of yours every day forever. Thanks for being you. 33 looks so good on you!" the American musician concluded.



The slider post featured photos of McLoughlin riding a horse, cooking, and relaxing on a boat.

For those unversed, Lambert and McLoughlin met on the set of Good Morning America in November 2018 and married three months later during a secret wedding in January 2019.



The Hell on Heels songstress also explained at the time why she chose to keep the ceremony private, pointing to her 2015 divorce from fellow country star, Blake Shelton, 48, who she was married to for four years.

"I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce. I learned then that it’s not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could," she told People in October 2019.

However, Lambert hasn't shied away from speaking about her marriage to McLoughlin as during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show in January, the singer said that one thing she appreciates and respects about McLoughlin is his honesty.

“My husband tells me the truth. He gives me harsh reality, and I love it," she said. "I like to say he calls me on my s***, which I love because everybody needs somebody in their life like a truth-teller. He's very New York about it.”

The singer also heavily credited "communication" as the one rule in their marriage on another occasion in May.