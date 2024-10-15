Harris, Trump face off in Pennsylvania ahead of election

Former US president Donald Trump in New York City, US May 30, 2024 and US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, US, July 22, 2024 — Reuters.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump raised the stakes in Pennsylvania as Harris rallied in the northwest corner in Erie and Trump in the southeastern suburbs of Philadelphia.



Both presidential contenders have been making steady appearances in the most crucial battleground state recently, marking Harris’ 10th visit to Pennsylvania.

While addressing from her campaign rally, Harris warned the American citizens of the “huge risk” that Trump’s potential second term might bring to the country.

“He considers anyone who doesn’t support him or who will not bend to his will an enemy of our country,” said Harris in response to Trump’s latest demand to seek military assistance to deal with “enemies from within”.

She further added: “This is among the reasons I believe so strongly that a second Trump term would be a huge risk for America and dangerous.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also labelled Trump’s behaviour as “unstable and unhinged”.

On the other side, Republican Trump made a controversial statement earlier this Sunday as he remarked: “I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within. We have some sick people, radical left lunatics. And I think it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military, because they can’t let that happen.”

Responding to the reporters’ questions this Monday, Trump’s running mate JD Vance defended Trump’s stance saying: “Is it a justifiable use of those assets if they’re rioting and looting and burning cities down to the ground? Of course it is. Right?”

In his rallies, Trump reinforced his promises to reduce inflation, increase domestic oil drilling and heighten production when asked about the unaffordable home ownerships.

“We’re going to drill baby drill, we’re going to have so much energy and we’re going to bring prices down,” Trump said.