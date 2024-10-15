Kate Middleton faces no pressure to attend Christmas with Royal family this year

Kate Middleton is expected to join the Royal family for Christmas at the Sandringham Estate, but the Princess of Wales can decide otherwise, a new report has revealed.



According to The Express, the mother-of-three faces no pressure to attend the key event if she doesn't feel up to it.

A royal insider revealed that the Royal family members would understand if Kate prioritizes her health and is not able to travel to Sandringham this year.

"Kate is on the guest list for this year's Christmas gathering,” the insider said. "She's keen to join her children and family to celebrate the holidays, but there's no pressure for her to attend.”

"Obviously everyone is looking forward to having her there, but if she doesn't feel up to it on the day, the family will understand."

This comes after Kate made her comeback to royal duties after undergoing preventative chemotherapy for several months.

In an emotional video dropped on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account, Kate is now cancer free after concluding the chemotherapy.