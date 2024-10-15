 
Geo News

Kate Middleton faces no pressure to attend Christmas with Royal family this year

Kate Middleton reportedly free to decide if she wants to attend Christmas this year with Royals

By
Web Desk
|

October 15, 2024

Kate Middleton faces no pressure to attend Christmas with Royal family this year

Kate Middleton is expected to join the Royal family for Christmas at the Sandringham Estate, but the Princess of Wales can decide otherwise, a new report has revealed.

According to The Express, the mother-of-three faces no pressure to attend the key event if she doesn't feel up to it.

A royal insider revealed that the Royal family members would understand if Kate prioritizes her health and is not able to travel to Sandringham this year.

"Kate is on the guest list for this year's Christmas gathering,” the insider said. "She's keen to join her children and family to celebrate the holidays, but there's no pressure for her to attend.”

"Obviously everyone is looking forward to having her there, but if she doesn't feel up to it on the day, the family will understand."

This comes after Kate made her comeback to royal duties after undergoing preventative chemotherapy for several months.

In an emotional video dropped on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account, Kate is now cancer free after concluding the chemotherapy.

Prince Harry clashing with Meghan Markle over Archie, Lilibet parenting
Prince Harry clashing with Meghan Markle over Archie, Lilibet parenting
Diddy's lawyer brushes off new sexual abuse lawsuits as ‘attempts to garner publicity'
Diddy's lawyer brushes off new sexual abuse lawsuits as ‘attempts to garner publicity'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new 'problems at home' laid bare
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new 'problems at home' laid bare
Shawn Mendes discovers himself in new album 'Shawn'
Shawn Mendes discovers himself in new album 'Shawn'
Kanye West's ex assistant reveals Bianca Censori's real role in his office
Kanye West's ex assistant reveals Bianca Censori's real role in his office
Al Pacino reflects on his Oscar Heartbreak: 'Not to be ignored'
Al Pacino reflects on his Oscar Heartbreak: 'Not to be ignored'
Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson lands lead role in new movie musical
Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson lands lead role in new movie musical
Kate Middleton gets new title as Princess returns to royal duties
Kate Middleton gets new title as Princess returns to royal duties