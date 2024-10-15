King Charles finally receives exciting news after major step for Prince William

King Charles finally receives good news after major step for Prince William

King Charles has reportedly received an exciting news after taking major step for his elder son Prince William, the Prince of Wales.



According to a report by Daily Mail, the monarch’s beloved youth charity in the UK will formally operate under its new name from today.

King Charles, the then Prince of Wales, had set up the Prince's Trust nearly 50 years ago, but it will now be known as The King's Trust in the UK.

The GB News reported the change of name, approved by the Privy Council, comes with a new logo, which replaces the Prince of Wales's feathers, features a crown-like image with figures representing a young person supported by mentors.

The Daily Mail claimed the rebrand was partly done to draw a distinction between Charles and Prince William, who is now the Prince of Wales after King Charles ascended the throne.

The King’s Trust also shared its first post on X after name change, saying “We may have a new name and a fresh look, but the opportunities we have on offer - to help young people develop the skills and confidence they need to find a job or start a business - remain the same.”

The Trust also announced a new tagline: “The King's Trust is working for young people.”