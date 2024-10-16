Paul Mescal expresses dear wish ahead of 'Gladiator II'

Paul Mescal wishes to work with Charlotte Wells again after Gladiator II, like Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro do, calling it a "De Niro–Scorsese relationship" in an interview with GQ.

For the unversed, the legendary duo has a rocking partnership of decades, during which they worked together on ten films.

Meanwhile, Paul and Charlotte worked on Aftersun, which left nine more. “We got to make it, and nobody knew of it,” he said of an indie film that won him a nod at the Oscars.

He continued, “I don’t think that happens a lot anymore. ​​I love a blockbuster as much as the next person."

"But my only point is that we have to be careful about just leaving a bit more space for films like ‘Aftersun’ to break out, films like ‘Close’ to break out.”

“I really don’t think I’m snobby about it. It’s actually to do with just being worried that that space [for independent film] is being encroached upon.”

“And if we don’t keep the ecosystem balanced, we’re just gonna have one kind of film," Paul previously told IndieWire.

In the meantime, Gladiator II will open in theatres on Nov 15.