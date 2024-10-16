Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labeled ‘King and Queen' of creating human waste matter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s inability to make things work in the US has just been compared to a mythical king from a children’s book who would turn anything to gold, however in their case, ‘poop’.

Accusations against the royals have been shared by an inside source close to Globe Magazine.

This insider got really candid about the Sussexes’ career trajectory during their chat and admitted, “Since they abandoned their duties in Britain, it seems everything Harry and Meghan do turns into a problem.”

“It may just be a case of both of them being incompetent rather than trying to cheat anyone, but it certainly doesn't do much to win over any admirers, or investors in their for profit ventures!” the source also added.

For those unversed, this is all relating to the Archewell financial reports obtained at the end of the fiscal year.

The couple even wound up with a “delinquency notice” at the time near the end of the chat, the source even went as far as to compare the duo King Midas.

“Harry and Meghan seem to have the opposite of the Midas touch,” the insider said. Because “everything they touch turns into poop.”