Prince Harry causing ‘real strain' on his Meghan Markle to marriage

Experts have just brought to light the truth behind news of a blue print, for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

News of this has been brought forth as part of an admission by sources close to Radar Online.

According to their findings, “Harry and Meghan are going to live separate lives—and have a blueprint for doing so.”

The same source also went as far as to warn that, “They have been drifting apart for a while, with Harry's desire to return to the UK, where his old drinking buddies are and his hope to return to the very comfortable fold of the Royal Family putting a real strain on their marriage.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry has been spending a lot of time away from Montecito in recent weeks.

It started from a charity event in New York City, and then the WellChild Awards in London, as well as the trip to Lesotho.