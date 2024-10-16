Meghan Markle’s pals reveal real reason behind Prince Harry marital struggle

Meghan Markle’s friends have revealed the real reason behind her alleged marital issues with husband Prince Harry, a source has revealed.



Currently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be at odds over Christmas plans, with Harry wanting to spend the holiday in the UK after receiving an invitation from his uncle, Charles Spencer. However, Meghan has refused to return to the UK.

This comes as they both promote separate projects with solo appearances with Royal experts claiming that the duo is forging new career paths for themselves.

However, as Harry and Meghan try to deal with their marital struggles, friends claimed that they have struck the "seven-year itch” due to extraordinary stress since the beginning of their union.

“Meghan’s pals have assured her that they’re approaching the ‘seven-year itch’ and have put it down to being at that time when all marriages go through a rocky phase,” the insider told Closer Magazine.

“They’ve endured more stress and upheaval than many marriages endure in a lifetime, and while Meghan knows how well they’ve done to weather so many storms in just six years, it’s understandably left her feeling panicked and anxious about their future,” they added.

The source continued: “They’ve both dealt with a huge amount of pressure on top of personal trauma and family drama, which hasn’t made the situation any easier.”

“The last few months in particular have been extremely stressful and, naturally, that stress has had a knock-on effect on their marriage which is causing their relationship to struggle.”