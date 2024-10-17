Nick Cannon over daughter's ‘scary' obsession with makeup

Nick Cannon is sharing amusing anecdotes from being a teenage girl dad.



The comedian admits everyday is new learning as his 13-year-old daughter, Monroe, gets introduced to makeup.

Speaking As a guest on The Talk, Cannon said: "It's scary," the proud dad says, "because I'm just watching her evolve into this young woman and, I mean, I can't stop it."

"She lives at Sephora! Why are you putting that stuff on? Do you have another face I don't know about?" Cannon jokes.

"I'm standing at the front of Sephora, and I've been in there for over an hour, I'd say," he shares of the longest he's ever been at the cosmetic conglomerate, adding that it takes extra long because "she goes with her friends."

"There's like a maze in the line, and I don't know how the store works at all,” he quips.

Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with singer and ex-wife Mariah Carey.