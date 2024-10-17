 
Geo News

Nick Cannon over daughter's ‘scary' obsession with makeup

Nice Cannon talks abilities teenage daughter’s obsession with makeup

By
Web Desk
|

October 17, 2024

Nick Cannon is sharing amusing anecdotes from being a teenage girl dad.

The comedian admits everyday is new learning as his 13-year-old daughter, Monroe, gets introduced to makeup.

Speaking As a guest on The Talk, Cannon said: "It's scary," the proud dad says, "because I'm just watching her evolve into this young woman and, I mean, I can't stop it."

"She lives at Sephora! Why are you putting that stuff on? Do you have another face I don't know about?" Cannon jokes.

"I'm standing at the front of Sephora, and I've been in there for over an hour, I'd say," he shares of the longest he's ever been at the cosmetic conglomerate, adding that it takes extra long because "she goes with her friends."

"There's like a maze in the line, and I don't know how the store works at all,” he quips.

Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with singer and ex-wife Mariah Carey.

‘One Direction' singer Liam Payne dies in tragic incident video
‘One Direction' singer Liam Payne dies in tragic incident
Al Pacino gushes over his friendship with Johnny Depp
Al Pacino gushes over his friendship with Johnny Depp
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance 'boosted' NFL
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance 'boosted' NFL
Meghan Markle shock as Royals didn't ‘pay' to display charm video
Meghan Markle shock as Royals didn't ‘pay' to display charm
Ozzy Osbourne put at 'terrible risk' after shocking confession: Source
Ozzy Osbourne put at 'terrible risk' after shocking confession: Source
Danielle Fishel opens up about her breast cancer surgery: 'Thrilled to be alive'
Danielle Fishel opens up about her breast cancer surgery: 'Thrilled to be alive'
Travis Kelce reflects on backing the team in 'hostile territory'
Travis Kelce reflects on backing the team in 'hostile territory'
Angelina Jolie announced to get big honour soon
Angelina Jolie announced to get big honour soon