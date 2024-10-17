 
Bruce Springsteen shares views on Jeremy Allen White leading his biopic

The singer-songwriter and guitarist expressed his excitement for the upcoming biopic based on his life

October 17, 2024

Bruce Springsteen's life story is all set to brought to the big screen in his upcoming biopic.

During his latest chat with Zach Bryan for Rolling Stone, the singer-songwriter opened up about his views for Jeremy Allen White portraying him in the film.

It is pertinent to mention that the movie based on Springsteen’s life story is set around his 1982 Nebraska album.

"I’ve seen the scripts and I’ve talked to the director. They’re just putting it all together, so I don’t have an awful lot to say about it, but I’m excited about it happening,” he said to Bryan.

The singer gushed over the forthcoming project, saying, ”It’ll be an interesting story.”

Springsteen continued to reveal that the film matches a "really good” script and promised the audience a great time. 

"l feel good about the whole project,” the guitarist remarked.

The interview came after Variety confirmed in March 2024 that Allen will be playing Springsteen in biopic, Deliver Me from Nowhere.

