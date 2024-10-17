Prince Harry's shift from UK darling to US ‘grifter': ‘Thank God I'm not there now'

Prince Harry’s complete personality shift leads former aides to recall what working for their ‘darling’ now would be like.

A comment about this has been brought to light by the late Queen Elizabeth’s press secretary Ailsa Anderson.

She worked for the Royal Family from 2001 to 2013 recalled Prince Harry’s attitude during her tenure, while speaking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show.

She started by saying, “I started in the palace in 2001 and finished at the end of 2013. Harry was the media's darling. He was the war hero, he'd served in Afghanistan, he was a cheeky chappie. If you speak to royal correspondents who have been in the job a long time, they all absolutely loved Harry.”

For those unversed with the work Ms Anderson managed during her time in her Majesty’s employ, she was there for two Jubilees, the Queen Mother’s death, as well as Prince William’s marriage to Kate, and lastly for the birth of Prince George too.

During her time with the show, she also added, “Compared to William, in fact. William was seen as more serious and shy but Harry was the life and soul of the party. He couldn't do a thing wrong. And certainly when I spoke to him, he was funny and intelligent. He was passionate about the military - the Invictus Games is clearly testament to that.”

She also said, “I've got a photograph in my hall of Harry and I with our arms around each other outside a ladies' loo - don't read anything into this. It was hilarious. He was very happy to pose with a member of staff for a photograph. I can only speak from experience, but that was what he was like - the media's darling.”

However, while talking about the recent crises that are enveloping the Royal Family, she admitted, “Thank God I'm not there.”

While she did admit, “I do think they're doing a brilliant job. I know quite a lot of the press officers there,” and “It's a tough job, it's relentless, it's 24/7. Even when you're on holiday, you're still getting media calls. I think they're doing a terrific job, I really do - so hats off to the Royal Household,” she added before signing off from the conversation.

In regards to the title of 'grifter' it was given by Spotify founder Bill Simmons after the streaming platform cut ties with the Duke and Duchess, due to their failure to produce content in line with their contract stipulations for The Archetypes podcast.

According to the Guardian he said, ‘The F****** Grifters.’ That’s the podcast we should have launched with them. I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories … F*** them. The grifters."