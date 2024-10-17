 
Hailey Bieber's dad praises her support for Justin amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs drama

Stephen Baldwin talks about Hailey and Justin Bieber's new role as parents

October 17, 2024

Stephen Baldwin is grateful that Hailey is there for Justin amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs drama.

Diddy, who was arrested on September 16 at a hotel in New York, is facing serious charges including s** trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Justin, who was under the rapper's mentorship during his earlier days in career, is reportedly 'disgusted' by the allegations and has "nothing to with him."

However, Stephen has recently told MailOnline that he is "glad" Hailey is helping Justin during this difficult time.

"I am just glad he connected with a great gal to help him survive," Stephen said, adding, "Their happiness and their wellbeing and their health is more obviously now better than ever."

Additionally, the One Tough Cop actor also told the outlet how new parents are dealing with parenthood.

Stephen said Hailey and Justin, who recently welcomed their first son, Jack Blues Bieber together, are "very relaxed."

He added, "They're just spending really sweet, private quality time with Jack and we're just getting ready to watch him come out on the world here, come out on the scene."

