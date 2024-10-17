 
'The Apprentice' gets fatal blow ahead of release

UAE and Kuwait block the release of 'The Apprentice'

October 17, 2024

The makers of The Apprentice fought hard to resist Donald Trump's attempts to block the film's release, but they have failed in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

According to Variety, these Gulf countries—though reasons have not been given—will not release the biopic of the ex-president.

But the movie's Dubai-based distributor, Front Row Filmed Entertainment chief Gianluca Chakra, said other Arab countries would go on to release the film after censoring questionable scenes. These include Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt.

Interestingly, the company head said the UAE censors did not officially give the certificate of banning The Apprentice in the Emirates.

However, he admitted a de facto block on the movie's release, and the executive did not give the reason why the country had blocked the film.

On the other hand, Donald has launched a barrage of criticism on the makers of his biopic on Truth Social.

“A FAKE and CLASSLESS Movie written about me, called The Apprentice (Do they even have the right to use that name without approval?), will hopefully “bomb,” he wrote. 

