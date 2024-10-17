Travis Barker's son Landon breaks silence on Diddy themed party

Travis Barker's son Landon has finally broken his silence on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' themed party controversy.



Landon, who recently celebrated his 21st birthday, was reportedly seen at a Diddy-themed club party, after dinner outing with his dad and step-mom Kourtney Kardashian.

However, Landon took to TikTok on Wednesday to explain the entire situation.

"I'd like to come on here and apologize and address the fact that people are saying I had this whole themed birthday party," he said in the video.

The 21-year-old revealed that after dinner outing with family in Nobu, he and his friends reached out to a club promoter, who then informed them about the venue where there was a party happening at that moment.

Landon saide said he'd give us a table and a bottle. Make sure we're all good to go" adding that they then went to the party, unaware of what was going on.

"Everybody's saying, 'Why didn't you leave right away?' And that was because I didn't know what was going on right away," he explained.

He added, "It was a dark environment and all I could see was another table having flashing bottles being brought out," referencing to the baby oil discovered from Diddy's home during FBI raid, reportedly laced with the date rape drug.

Landon clarified, "I didn't pick up the bottle once and I did not condone [it]."

Additionally, in another TikTok video, Landon then clarified to the comments questioning their co-ordinated outfits with all-white party.

"Formal attire is a white top and black pants for most people, it was like a fancy dinner. And people just took their jackets off," he stated.