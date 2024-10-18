 
Camila Cabello pays touching tribute to Liam Payne after his tragic death

Camila Cabello paid sweet and moving tribute to Liam Payne after his passing as she expresses 'gratefulness' towards him

Web Desk
October 18, 2024

Camila Cabello shared a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram stories after Liam Payne's tragic passing at the age of 31 on Wednesday in Buenos Aires.

The former One Direction member reportedly fell from a third story balcony into the courtyard of the CasaSur Palmero Hotel.

According to Daily Mail, Payne suffered from various injuries from the fall which led to “internal and external hemorrhaging,” as per the preliminary autopsy results.

Earlier, the director of emergency response service SAME, Alberto Crescenti, said the late star had also sustained a fractured skull.

Cabello, who similarly competed on The X Factor like Payne wrote, “Thank you Liam for all the joy you brought my friends and I. It really made an impression on me as a young girl to meet a member of a group I loved and have him be so kind. it's a tragedy to have him gone way too soon.”

As per the publication, the Havana hitmaker had crossed paths with the For You singer on numerous occasions in the past, such as in 2017 at KISS FM's Jingle Ball concert in Dallas, Texas.

Moreover, the pair could be seen flashing cheerful smiles towards the camera as they paused for a memorable picture together during the event.

Additionally, the following year, Cabello and Payne were spotted sitting near each other while attending the MTV Video Music Awards in NYC, as per the outlet. 

Furthermore, that same year, Capital FM, a UK radio station, released a “collaboration” between Liam and Camila as they performed their version of Eminem's track, Lose Yourself

