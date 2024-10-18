Meghan Markle put under the spotlight following Prince Harry's transformation

Meghan Markle’s influence on Prince Harry’s physical transformation has just been brought to light by a personal trainer who believes its all due to his American wife.

The personal trainer in question Lewis Paris spoke at length about the fit transformation Prince Harry appears to have had since meeting his wife.

He started by highlighting the Duchess’ influence on his training routine during an interview with the Daily Mail.

There he said that “A consistent training routine would be the reason for Harry's shapely legs.”

And it appears that, “Based on my experience, I'd guess he’s going running or jogging once or twice a week, followed by two to three strength sessions, with one focused on HIIT and the other focused on the total body, attacking all the major muscle groups.”

Paris also dropped some major insight into the effort it takes to achieve such a milestone by explain how, “Shaping the legs takes more effort than just losing the weight, doing some form of strength training will help to form the legs you desire.”

“Pilates can help with core strength, posture development and mobility. So Prince Harry is probably engaging in a weekly training routine of doing it three to five times per week to build muscle, maintain weight and keep fit,” as well he added.

For those unversed, Meghan is known for her love for yoga, hiking, Pilates and boxing.