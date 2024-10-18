Travis Kelce pokes fun at Taylor Swift's best pal Blake Lively

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason poked fun at the singer’s bestfriend and actress Blake Lively as they watched her film Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants for the first time.



As per MailOnline, the duo shared their thoughts about the 2005 film in a bonus episode of their New Heights podcast during which they could not control their laughter at some of the movie scenes.

Travis' brother Jason quipped about how the 37-year-old actress had not had the “best run” in the film. “Blake, I love you, it does not strike me as a star athlete run,” he joked.

Taylor’s footballer boyfriend also agreed with his brother, adding, “She (Blake) has good endurance, though, because running like that and to be talking?”

Jason said it was “impressive”, poking more fun at her as he said, “She runs so far she ends up at a soccer camp in Mexico. Which, by the way, not a chance in hell that (my daughter) Wyatt is gonna be at a soccer camp in Mexico at 17 years old.”

At one point, Travis even mentioned Taylor's name and joked that he “might have been a little biased” toward her because she is his girlfriend's pal.

Apart from joking, the duo praised the It Ends With Us actress' performance in the film, calling it “wonderful”.