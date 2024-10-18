Prince William breaks silence after Harry, Meghan Markle buy European home

Prince William has released his first public statement amid reports Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have bought a new home in Portugal.



According to a report by OK! Magazine, the California-based royal couple found a new European home in Portugal one year after being evicted from Frogmore Cottage.

As per reports, Archie and Lilibet doting parents own a property in the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club located in the small town of Melides.

Amid these reports, Prince Harry’s estranged brother William has shared his first post to celebrate remarkable achievements of young people who have transformed their lives after experiencing homelessness.

The palace shared photos and video of Prince William on social media from the royal engagement, saying “Celebrating the remarkable achievements of young people who have transformed their lives after experiencing homelessness.”

“The @centrepointuk Award winners and finalists have overcome so much and achieved incredible things in leadership, education and their communities. Congratulations to you all!”, the future king said in the statement.

