Tom Holland finally manages to keep a 'secret' for Robert Downey Jr.

Tom Hollands breaks silence on Robert Downey Jr. return to MCU after 'tough secret'

October 18, 2024

Tom Holland, who has a history of giving away spoilers, finally managed to keep big Marvel secret.

The Spider Man star has revealed he already knew about Robert Downey's Jr's return to MCU, after his iconic character Iron Man was killed off in Avengers: Endgame.

On The Rich Roll Podcast, Holland says that the news of Downey Jr's return as Doctor Doom was "a tough secret" to keep.

He said, "I’ve been speaking to [Robert] Downey a lot, especially about him making his return which is super exciting."

"That was a tough secret to sit on because I have a reputation for ruining things and I strategically have done no press," the actor added.

This comes after Holland's history of giving away spoilers, which began in 2016 where he unintentionally revealed the entire scene ahead of Captain America: Civil War.

Notably, in 2017 he unintentionally revealed that there will be two more Spider Man movies, although neither of which was officially confirmed.

However, these occasional slip ups have built Holland's reputation for having loose lips.

