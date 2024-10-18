Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian surprise fans with new look

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have transformed into a new stylish look.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have recently debuted their new looks on the same day.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Kylie posted a video clip showing off her return from the iconic "King Kylie" era.

In the video, Kylie flaunted her shoulder-length black hair. She captioned the video with, "back too black."

Additionally, she also posted a selfie of her new black hair in a separate post, featuring carousel of photos. "Octoberrr," the caption read.

The post earned love from fans and followers, who flooded the comments section.

One wrote, "so pretty Ky," another added, "Obsessed w this hair."

"love you and love all of this," the third comment read.

On the other hand, the SKIMS founder has transformed her long hair into 90's bob cut.

Famous celebrity hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos took to Instagram to reveal Kim's new hair transformation.

The photos shared hinted at a possible new project shooting, capturing the reality TV star getting her makeup and hair done on the set.

The caption of the post read, "KIM KARDASHIAN “The 90’s bob” Fresh chop for the one and only @kimkardashian."