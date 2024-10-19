 
Blake Lively reacts to Travis, Jason Kelce watching her debut film

The Kelce brothers saw the 2005 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' for the first time

October 19, 2024

Blake Lively responded to Travis Kalce and Jason Kelce making remarks about her 2005 coming-of-age movie, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

Lively took to her Instagram stories on Friday, October 18 and shared a detailed reaction to Jason's comments on the pants involved in the movie which he thinks "didn't have much to do with the plot."

The actress began to say that she and her castmates, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel "added the pants after the book was written because she was given the note to add a 'magical element.' "

"Mind you, this is when Harry Potter hit, so everyone was looking for magic in youth books," Lively went on to say. "She used the pants as a tangible item to illustrate the sometimes inexplicable magic of the female bond. One that invisibly connects us, near or far."

"And there you have the Traveling Pants," she pointed out. "Sisterhood of the Traveling Jeggings didn't quite hit. Now it would be Sisterhood of the Printed Jean Pajama Bottoms. I'm here for all."

In the 2005 coming-of-age film, Bledel starred as Lena, Ferrera as Carmen, Lively as Bridget, and Tamblyn as Tibby.

Jason and Travis praised Lively's character, and said that she “killed it” in her debut film.

“She did absolutely wonderful as Bridget,” noted Jason before Travis added, “Might have been a little biased, but I thought Bridget’s story was the most relatable and most fun.”

