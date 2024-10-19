Jason Kelce's sleeping moment at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' goes viral

Taylor Swift kicked off her final leg of the Eras Tour in Miami on Friday.

The concert was attended by star-studded audiences, which also included Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce's brother Jason.

Jason was joined by his wife, Kylie, and their two daughters Wyatt, 5, and Elliotte, 3.

While, kylie could be seen enjoying the concert, one moment showing Jason seemingly sleeping has sparked reaction.

Jason's former teammate Beau Allen, posted a photo from the concert, where he could be seen sitting on chair with his eyes closed.

The photo has sparked reactions from fans, who are convinced that Jason was sleeping during the show.

Beau wrote in the caption, "Sometimes I feel like everyone is a sexy baby and I’m a monster on a hill," reference from Swift's hit song Anti Hero from her album Midnights.

"Is he sleeping ," one user replied, while another added, "PLEASE JASON WE’RE LIKE 40 MINS IN."

"Weren’t they just talking about how the Kelce boys can sleep anywhere?" one user hilariously added.

Another noted, "my dude is tiiiiiired."