Mbappe starts for Madrid amid rape investigation reports

Real Madrid coach selected Kylian Mbappe in attack for visit to face Celta, along with Vinicius Junior

AFP
October 19, 2024

Kylian Mbappe, new signing of Real Madrid, speaks to the crowd during the presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain on July 16, 2024. — Reuters

SPAIN: Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe will start for the Spanish champions at Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday amid reports he is being investigated for an alleged rape during a visit to Sweden.

The 25-year-old France striker, who visited Stockholm during time off granted by Madrid, said the reports were "fake news" and his lawyer said Mbappe will take action for libel.

A Swedish prosecutor confirmed that an investigation has been opened, without naming Mbappe.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti selected Mbappe in attack for the visit to face Celta, along with Vinicius Junior.

Ancelotti said Friday Mbappe looked a "different player" after the international break, having worked on his fitness following an injury, and said he thought the player seemed unaffected by the investigation reports.

"In this moment (the reports) are speculations, I see him working every day, he is happy, content, he doesn't seem affected to me at all," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"He's looking forward to keep on helping the team."

Mbappe completed a dream move to Madrid in the summer after seven years at French champions PSG.

The striker scored five goals in his first seven La Liga appearances before suffering a thigh injury.

Mbappe made a quicker-than-expected recovery but France did not select him for their recent Nations League games against Belgium and Israel, drawing criticism for the forward in his homeland.

Madrid, second in La Liga, are three points behind Barcelona, who host Sevilla on Sunday.

