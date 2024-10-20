Princess Anne's remarks about Kate Middleton come true?

Princess Anne’s remarks about Kate Middleton and other young members of the royal family seemingly coming true as they ‘face worse pressure’ in the era of social media.



The OK! Magazine recalled Princess Anne’s landmark interview she gave at time of her 70th birthday where the Princess Royal made these remarks.

The outlet reported during an appearance in the documentary Anne: The Princess Royal at 70 to celebrate her birthday in 2020, she offered her views on how royal life has changed for the younger working royals, such as Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Princess Anne said, “The pressure that is applied to the younger members of the family, it's always worse. That's what the media is interested in. That's hard sometimes to deal with.

“But there was no social media in my day, and it's probably made it more difficult. With online technology… being in touch is one thing but it’s not quite the same. The ability to meet people, that’s what makes the difference.”

She continued, “I know what Twitter is, but I wouldn’t go anywhere near it if you paid me frankly. But that’s a slightly different issue.”

Anne’s remarks seemingly came true as Kate Middleton was forced to apologize after receiving online backlash over Mother’s Day photo in March.

Kate Middleton had said, "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared caused."