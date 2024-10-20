'Daredevil: Born Again' gets exciting release update

After a long wait, Marvel has announced that Daredevil: Born Again will be released on March 4, 2025.



The announcement comes during New York Comic Con where the series lead stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, revealed the release date as the series will debut on Disney+.

Daredevil previously was at Netflix but the streamer axed the show leading Disney+ to revive the hit series.

Reacting to this, Charlie earlier told People he was in shock when the Marvel show received a new life because he had lost all hope of return.

"We have a joke," he said. "I think that we stopped shooting the original show at the end of 2016, beginning of 2018 and found out it was cancelled somewhere in that period."

The 41-year-old continued, "And then it wasn't until midway through 2020 that we got a phone call from [President of Marvel Studios] Kevin [Feige] saying that they were interested in bringing the characters back."

"I completely let go," the actor remembered. "I'd moved on and occasionally Vincent and I would chat and he would say things like 'Oh, they're going to call.“

“I think they're going to us, but they're going to call us.' And I would get off the phone and be like, 'The guy's delusional! He's got to let it go. It's going to be 10 years and he's still going. It's over. It's definitely over,'" he concluded.