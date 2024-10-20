Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine shares untold stories in new memoir

Shirley MacLaine has opened up about her remarkable journey in her memoir and photo album.

According to a report by PEOPLE magazine, the Oscar winning actress reflected on her time spent in the journey in upcoming memoir The Wall of Life: Pictures and Stories from this Marvelous Lifetime.

She told the outlet about how she got the idea to share intimate memories of her life in a book.

"One day, I was looking at my wall of pictures and just taking everything into consideration specifically, and I thought I should write about this — and that's what happened," the legendary actress stated.

Shirley, famed for her roles in Terms of Endearment, Sweet Charity, and more, revealed it was the right time for her to tell her story through some unseen photos, saying, "Because I've had an enchanted life.

She added, "By looking at my wall that day, I realized the enchantment. I really have, and I really mean it; I felt that way. So it's something that comes out of appreciation."

Despite not being stuck in the past and looking "forward to the next day" Shirley said she now "wonder how much" time she has left.

The upcoming memoir The Wall of Life: Pictures and Stories from this Marvelous Lifetime is scheduled to release on October 22.