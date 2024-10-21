Tamera Mowry-Housley acknowledges realities of working moms

Tamera Mowry-Housley addressed the good days and bad days of a mom's life.



In a recent chat with People magazine, Mowry-Housley said, “There are some days you got it and you're like, 'Wow, I am Supermom.' Then there are days where it just doesn't work out because life is not perfect.”

"You just have to embrace, pivot, love, and get through," she continued.

While referring to her character, Angela, a single mom, in her new Hallmark movie Scouting for Christmas, the Emmy award winning talk show host noted that “she never gives up" balancing her business and getting herself involved with her 10-year-old daughter's extracurricular activities.

“You have the moms who are able to be there every waking moment of their child's life, and that's wonderful. There's also working moms trying to make ends meet and live out our dreams."

"Everyone has different avenues, and you have to do what's right for you and your family. But as long as you are doing your best, you are doing enough," she remarked.

Talking about herself as a working woman, who has been in the industry for over a decade, Mowry-Housley added, “I have experienced that, and when I was acting, I was thinking of a mom who's like that.”