Chris Pratt sounds off on entitled celebrities

Chris Pratt says there is no room for bad attitude on set

October 21, 2024

Chris Pratt is calling a spade a spade as he slammed celebrities who bring bad vibes to the set.

Speaking at New York Comic Con to promote his upcoming film, The Electric State, he said, “There's no room for ****** attitudes there.”

At the same time, the Marvel star gushed over his costar, Millie Bobby Brown, for her attitude on and off set.

He also pointed to his latest film’s directors, the Russo brothers — who he had prior experience working within the MCU — saying, “Look, these guys can attest to this because they're the same way, like, there's no room for ****** attitudes there.”

He continued, “You can't have a bad… you can't have a bad attitude in moviemaking; it ruins everything for everyone, and then you don't last long."

"It sucks when people have a crappy attitude. So when you show up on set, there's no reason why you should... Like, 'Oh, are you having a hard time living your dream? 

"Is that tough for you today?' Like, come on and pull your head out," "Have fun,” Chris concluded.

