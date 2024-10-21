 
Geo News

Hugh Jackman rides high on success as 'Deadpool & Wolverine' notches major milestone

'Deadpool & Wolverine’ has made another box office history

By
Web Desk
|

October 21, 2024

Hugh Jackman rides high on success as Deadpool & Wolverine notches major milestone
Hugh Jackman rides high on success as 'Deadpool & Wolverine' notches major milestone

Hugh Jackman recently celebrated the success of his action flick Deadpool & Wolverine with his fans after his film notched a major box office victory.

The 56-year-old actor took to Instagram Story and reposted a headline that read, “Deadpool & Wolverine with $636.3M passes Barbie at domestic box office.”

Moreover in his Instagram Story, Jackman, who was dressed as Wolverine, was seen posing with his costar Ryan Reynolds and director Shaun Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine’ has made another box office history
'Deadpool & Wolverine’ has made another box office history

Above the image, Jackman tagged his collaborators, along with the words “Mind = Blown”.

According to the post, the Marvel Studios’ highest grossing R-rated movie of all-time has clicked past Warner Bros.’ 2023's Greta Gerwig directional at the domestic box office to become the 12th highest grossing movie of all-time.

The third installation of 2016’s Deadpool, as per Variety, has now grossed US$636.3 million at the domestic box office, beating Margot Robbie starrer, which earned US$636.2 million.

Barbie, which also stars Ryan Gosling, is however still taller than the threequel at the global box office, $1.44 billion to $1.33 billion. 

Liam Payne's ex partner uncovers heart wrenching details of singer's role as father
Liam Payne's ex partner uncovers heart wrenching details of singer's role as father
Meghan Markle's beauty regimen broken down by expert
Meghan Markle's beauty regimen broken down by expert
50 Cent on how he feels about the Diddy truth coming out
50 Cent on how he feels about the Diddy truth coming out
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes face next challenge after scandal
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes face next challenge after scandal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to use Portugal abode to Royal advantage video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to use Portugal abode to Royal advantage
Eva Mendes opens up about beauty treatments: 'I've had regrets'
Eva Mendes opens up about beauty treatments: 'I've had regrets'
Priscilla Presley amazed at how fast her twin granddaughters growing up
Priscilla Presley amazed at how fast her twin granddaughters growing up
Robert Downey Jr. faces great 'disappointment' at work
Robert Downey Jr. faces great 'disappointment' at work