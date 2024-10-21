Hugh Jackman rides high on success as 'Deadpool & Wolverine' notches major milestone

Hugh Jackman recently celebrated the success of his action flick Deadpool & Wolverine with his fans after his film notched a major box office victory.



The 56-year-old actor took to Instagram Story and reposted a headline that read, “Deadpool & Wolverine with $636.3M passes Barbie at domestic box office.”

Moreover in his Instagram Story, Jackman, who was dressed as Wolverine, was seen posing with his costar Ryan Reynolds and director Shaun Levy.

'Deadpool & Wolverine’ has made another box office history

Above the image, Jackman tagged his collaborators, along with the words “Mind = Blown”.

According to the post, the Marvel Studios’ highest grossing R-rated movie of all-time has clicked past Warner Bros.’ 2023's Greta Gerwig directional at the domestic box office to become the 12th highest grossing movie of all-time.

The third installation of 2016’s Deadpool, as per Variety, has now grossed US$636.3 million at the domestic box office, beating Margot Robbie starrer, which earned US$636.2 million.



Barbie, which also stars Ryan Gosling, is however still taller than the threequel at the global box office, $1.44 billion to $1.33 billion.