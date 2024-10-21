Hugh Jackman rides high on success as 'Deadpool & Wolverine' notches major milestone

October 21, 2024
Hugh Jackman recently celebrated the success of his action flick Deadpool & Wolverine with his fans after his film notched a major box office victory.
The 56-year-old actor took to Instagram Story and reposted a headline that read, “Deadpool & Wolverine with $636.3M passes Barbie at domestic box office.”
Moreover in his Instagram Story, Jackman, who was dressed as Wolverine, was seen posing with his costar Ryan Reynolds and director Shaun Levy.
Above the image, Jackman tagged his collaborators, along with the words “Mind = Blown”.
According to the post, the Marvel Studios’ highest grossing R-rated movie of all-time has clicked past Warner Bros.’ 2023's Greta Gerwig directional at the domestic box office to become the 12th highest grossing movie of all-time.
The third installation of 2016’s Deadpool, as per Variety, has now grossed US$636.3 million at the domestic box office, beating Margot Robbie starrer, which earned US$636.2 million.
Barbie, which also stars Ryan Gosling, is however still taller than the threequel at the global box office, $1.44 billion to $1.33 billion.