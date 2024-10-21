Inside Taylor Swift’s handwritten letter to David Portnoy

Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy recently unveiled that he received a handwritten letter from Taylor Swift ahead of her The Eras Tour gig on Saturday.



The Barstool Sports founder took to Instagram and shared images of the letter that the Love Story hitmaker sent him through her brother Austin Swift at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The B.F.F. Podcast host posted a video message and captioned the post, "What a gift from @taylorswift to @stoolpresidente at last night's Eras Tour.”

David Portnoy shared image of Taylor Swift’s handwritten note with fans

David showed Taylor's letter which reads, "Dave, I'm so happy to have you at the show tonight!

“I wanted to say thank you for always being so supportive, so loyal, and for having my back when a lot of people didn't.”

The Anti-Hero singer concluded, "I hope you have a blast tonight!! Love, Taylor."

Taylor, who is next set to perform her The Eras Tour show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on October 25, did not state the exact reason why she wrote the letter to the 47-year-old businessman in the note.

The letter, however, was sent to Dave after he publicly defended the 34-year-old singer as she endorsed U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election race last month.