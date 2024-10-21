Early voting rises up to 1mn ballots cast in North Carolina

Poll workers with the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office, work to setup early voting equipment at the Seffner-Mango Branch Library in Seffner, Florida, US, August 2, 2024 — Reuters.

The residents of North Carolina have begun early voting for US presidential election to be held on November 5. The State officials confirmed on Sunday that around 1.01 million voters participated in advance polling, reported The Hill.

The North Carolinians have cast around 1,008,123 ballots in 2024 election, with 916,433 ballots cast through early on-site voting, 77,831 ballots via civilian mail-in voting and nearly 14,000 cast by means of overseas absentee voting, as validated by the North Carolina State Election Board.

The executive director of the state of election board, Karen Brinson Bell, expressed her remarks regarding the huge turnout of 7.8 million voters showing up in early voting which represents about 13% of North Carolina’s registered voters.

"My sincerest thanks goes out to the county boards of elections and the thousands of election workers around the state who are making this happen. It has been an incredibly busy few days. Please thank those in your community who are making sure your vote counts," sated Karen.

Despite the North Carolinian election board operating in full swing these days, the Republican party sued the election board last month over the use of digital IDs for voting.

However, the case was dismissed by the judges as the law in question allowed the use of such identification cards.

North Carolina is still an interesting battleground for the presidential race as the Vice President Harris trails behind former president Trump by 0.7 percentage points, showed The Hill/Decision Desk HQ’s polling average.