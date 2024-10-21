Marisa Abela shares insight on 'camaraderie' with 'Industry' co-stars Harry Lawtey, Myha'la

'Industry' trio Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, and Myha’la have are good friends in real life

Marisa Abela has opened up on the shortcomings of Industry season 1 and the friendships she’s developed with costars

Marisa plays privileged Yasmin Kara-Hanani in Industry alongside Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing and Myha’la as Harper Stern. The show features the trio navigate as new graduates in the finance world.

The Back to Black star discussed her dynamic with her co-stars, telling Deadline, “The camaraderie we have, especially between the three of us, Marisa, Myha’la and Harry, is incredibly rare."

She added: “We started in the same place, on the same show, and we now have this shared understanding of the business through a lens that is quite similar. People have different criteria for what is important in casting, and in Industry, it was just like, ‘We want these young actors to just rip this apart’.”

Elsewhere, she reflected on the shortcomings of the first season of the hit show, saying that it’s like “leaving a party and thinking, ‘Oh sh*t, I wish I had never said that thing which might have been incredibly honest but felt embarrassing and weird at the time.’”

“Sometimes our performances and the Season 1 narrative might have been a bit clunky, but the fact people were willing to forgive and enjoy the show says that it is real, authentic and resonates,” she added.

Alongside Marisa Abela, Industry also stars Myha’la, Harry Lawtey, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia and Sarah Parish.