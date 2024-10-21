Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney pack on PDA after pregnancy reveal

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney showed off PDA ahead of welcoming second child together.

On Sunday, Jennifer confirmed her pregnancy with Cooke according to a report by Vogue magazine.

However, following the exciting news, they were spotted for lunch in Los Angeles, according to photos shared by DeuxMoi official Instagram handle.

The actress flaunted her baby bump, sporting an oversized shirt with baggy trousers.

Meanwhile, Cooke complemented her look in white t-shirt and black pants.

The soon to be parents again were reportedly spotted holding hands and sharing kisses.

Jennifer and Cooke, who got married in 2019, are already parents to a two-year-old son, Cy Maroney.

The couple's pregnancy announcement comes after an insider told US Weekly that they are planning to have a second child.

"They’re thinking about having another child. At first they weren’t sure if they wanted another one because it’s so much work, but they’re obsessed with Cy and love showing off videos to their friends and family," an insider shared in 2023.

"They’ve started warming up to the possibility of a second," they added.