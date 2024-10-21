Harris, Trump in dead heat across swing states in Washington Post poll

Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and former president Donald Trump.— Reuters/File

Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump remain in a tight contest across seven battleground states with just two weeks until the November US presidential election, a Washington Post/Schar School poll showed on Monday.



The Democratic former prosecutor led Georgia 51 to 47, while the Republican candidate was slightly ahead in Arizona 49 to 46, both findings within the survey's plus or minus 4.5 percentage points margin of error.

Harris, who rose as the party's nominee after US President Joe Biden stepped aside over the summer, also had an edge in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. three states where she will campaign later on Monday with former Republican US Representative Liz Cheney.

Trump led in North Carolina and was tied with Harris in Nevada 48 to 48, according to the poll of 5,016 likely voters surveyed from September 30 to October 15. The former president will hold a rally in North Carolina later on Monday after surveying recent damage from Hurricane Helene.

Trump, 78, is making his third consecutive White House bid after losing to Biden in 2020. He continues to falsely blame widespread voter fraud and faces federal and state criminal charges over efforts to overturn the election results, among other charges. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Harris, 60, is a former local prosecutor, state attorney general and US senator seeking to rebuild the party's diverse coalition of young voters, women and people of colour as well as pick up some Republicans disillusioned with Trump.

Monday's findings echoed other recent polls that found a neck-and-neck race in the seven battleground states even as Harris holds an edge nationwide, according to some surveys.

Overall, 49% of likely voters said they support Harris and 48% backed Trump, the Post poll showed. Reuters/Ipsos polling last week found Harris holding a steady, marginal 45%-42% lead over Trump.

However, state-by-state results of the Electoral College will determine the winner of November's contest. The seven battleground states are likely being decisive, with surveys of their likely voters offering an indication of the race so far.