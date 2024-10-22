 
Geo News

Sam Asghari shares sweet words for Britney Spears

Sam Asghari remains sweet towards his ex Britney Spears despite divorce

By
Web Desk
|

October 22, 2024

Sam Asghari shares sweet words for Britney Spears
Sam Asghari shares sweet words for Britney Spears

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears have been separated for a long time. However, still, the Iranian-born model has only sweet words for her.

Speaking to Extra, he was asked whether he is been in contact with his ex. To which he responded, “I just wish her the best.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sam teased about the film he is working on, “I am in the middle of shooting a feature — it is a leading role. I will be sharing soon what it is about… I am really diving into acting this year.”

Amid the busy schedule, Sam also weighed in on the dating question, “I’m really just focused on work.” He added that he would dip his toes into dating people next year. “If you know somebody, let me know.”

At the time of the interview, Sam was at the 40th-anniversary gala of Last Chance for Animals at Paramount.

“When it has to do with animals, I have to be there,” adding he’s happy to use his platform to help good causes," he explained his attendance.

Billy Joel takes daughters to 'record-breaking' Taylor Swift concert
Billy Joel takes daughters to 'record-breaking' Taylor Swift concert
Charlie Cox teases exciting update about 'Daredevil'
Charlie Cox teases exciting update about 'Daredevil'
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs told victim ‘it's time to party' ahead of abuse video
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs told victim ‘it's time to party' ahead of abuse
Kim Kardashian focuses 'on being a mom': Source
Kim Kardashian focuses 'on being a mom': Source
Kate Cassidy supported Liam Payne during legal troubles
Kate Cassidy supported Liam Payne during legal troubles
King Charles gets honest about surfing in Australia
King Charles gets honest about surfing in Australia
Meryl Streep all smiles after possible Martin Short romance 'confirmation'
Meryl Streep all smiles after possible Martin Short romance 'confirmation'
Metallica 2025 Australian surprise tour stop plans revealed
Metallica 2025 Australian surprise tour stop plans revealed