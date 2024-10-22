Sam Asghari shares sweet words for Britney Spears

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears have been separated for a long time. However, still, the Iranian-born model has only sweet words for her.

Speaking to Extra, he was asked whether he is been in contact with his ex. To which he responded, “I just wish her the best.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sam teased about the film he is working on, “I am in the middle of shooting a feature — it is a leading role. I will be sharing soon what it is about… I am really diving into acting this year.”

Amid the busy schedule, Sam also weighed in on the dating question, “I’m really just focused on work.” He added that he would dip his toes into dating people next year. “If you know somebody, let me know.”

At the time of the interview, Sam was at the 40th-anniversary gala of Last Chance for Animals at Paramount.

“When it has to do with animals, I have to be there,” adding he’s happy to use his platform to help good causes," he explained his attendance.