Justin Bieber appears sad in rare outing with Hailey post Liam's death: Source

Justin Bieber stepped out with his wife Hailey as they drove their Cybertruck in Beverly Hills on Monday.

According to Daily Mai, the Baby hitmaker opted for the passenger seat while Hailey sat behind the wheel as they left an office building together in their sleek Tesla vehicle.

Moreover, the anguished singer donned casual green sweater and a Yankees baseball hat.

Meanwhile Hailey opted for a black pair of sunglasses and a matching black leather jacket.

Additionally, the new parents, who welcomed their first child, son Jack, in August, were seen speaking before they zoomed out of the parking lot and drove off.

As per the outlet, the outing came after the Canadian crooner paid a somber tribute to Liam Payne following his shock death at 31. Justin has also been grappling with the arrest of former mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who was charged with sex trafficking last month.

Furthermore, Justin and Hailey's outing came after the singer paid heartbreaking tribute to Liam, five days after his tragic death.

It is worth mentioning that the Love Yourself singer, who alongside the boyband dominated the charts in the 2010s, shared a somber video of floral tributes and messages laid in Liam's memory with the message, “Rest easy, Liam.” This was followed by a broken heart emoji.