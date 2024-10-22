 
Geo News

Naomi Watts makes headlines with Kim Kardashian friendship announcement

Naomi Watts makes a shocking revelation about her 'unlikely' friendship with Kim Kardashian years after past criticism

By
Web Desk
|

October 22, 2024

Naomi Watts makes headlines with Kim Kardashian friendship announcement
Naomi Watts makes headlines with Kim Kardashian friendship announcement

Naomi Watts is said to be in her Kardashian era as she made headlines with their friendship announcement. 

The British-Australian actress confirmed her off-screen friendship with Kim Kardashian on Tuesday when she shared a sweet birthday tribute to her co-star.

Moreover, the screen queen kept her message short and sweet by tagging the reality TV star as she shared a photo of the pair cuddling up for a selfie.

In regards to this, Naomi wrote in caption, “Happy birthday!! @kimkardashian,” which Kim re-shared to her Instagram Stories today on her 44th birthday.

Naomi Watts makes headlines with Kim Kardashian friendship announcement

Additionally, in the photo, Naomi wore a simple black T-shirt and her blonde hair was pulled back into a low ponytail, while Kim pouted for the camera in a black blazer and had a short blonde wig tucked underneath a baseball cap.

Furthermore, the Hollywood star had one arm wrapped around Kim's shoulders and touched her other arm affectionately as they posed for the picture.

Meanwhile, the snap could have been taken recently on the set of Ryan Murphy's forthcoming legal drama, All's Fair, as per Daily Mail.

According to the publication, Naomi has removed the background from the image, however, on closer inspection it appears to be from June, when Naomi and Kim starred in a campaign for Balenciaga called Characters

Harvey Weinstein's medical reports reveal startling diagnosis
Harvey Weinstein's medical reports reveal startling diagnosis
Martha Stewart sparks feud revival, dismisses Ina Garten's claims
Martha Stewart sparks feud revival, dismisses Ina Garten's claims
Kate Middleton making King Charles' monarchy look ‘stuffy'
Kate Middleton making King Charles' monarchy look ‘stuffy'
Prince Harry's friend mourns his ‘fabulous' personality: ‘Lost it all after Meghan'
Prince Harry's friend mourns his ‘fabulous' personality: ‘Lost it all after Meghan'
Bill Maher breaks silence on dating choices after Noor Alfalah scandal
Bill Maher breaks silence on dating choices after Noor Alfalah scandal
Danielle Fishel on how she announced her breast cancer to husband, sons
Danielle Fishel on how she announced her breast cancer to husband, sons
Taylor Swift pays surprising tribute to beau Travis Kelce post his win video
Taylor Swift pays surprising tribute to beau Travis Kelce post his win
Justin Bieber appears sad in rare outing with Hailey post Liam's death: Source
Justin Bieber appears sad in rare outing with Hailey post Liam's death: Source