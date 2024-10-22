Naomi Watts makes headlines with Kim Kardashian friendship announcement

Naomi Watts is said to be in her Kardashian era as she made headlines with their friendship announcement.

The British-Australian actress confirmed her off-screen friendship with Kim Kardashian on Tuesday when she shared a sweet birthday tribute to her co-star.

Moreover, the screen queen kept her message short and sweet by tagging the reality TV star as she shared a photo of the pair cuddling up for a selfie.

In regards to this, Naomi wrote in caption, “Happy birthday!! @kimkardashian,” which Kim re-shared to her Instagram Stories today on her 44th birthday.

Additionally, in the photo, Naomi wore a simple black T-shirt and her blonde hair was pulled back into a low ponytail, while Kim pouted for the camera in a black blazer and had a short blonde wig tucked underneath a baseball cap.

Furthermore, the Hollywood star had one arm wrapped around Kim's shoulders and touched her other arm affectionately as they posed for the picture.

Meanwhile, the snap could have been taken recently on the set of Ryan Murphy's forthcoming legal drama, All's Fair, as per Daily Mail.

According to the publication, Naomi has removed the background from the image, however, on closer inspection it appears to be from June, when Naomi and Kim starred in a campaign for Balenciaga called Characters.