Royal expert reveals what King Charles' been thinking about Australian verbal attack

News about what King Charles feels regarding the verbal backlash he suffered at the hands of an Australian Parliamentarian has just been brought to light.

Royal correspondent Ingrid Steward made these comments while attempting to explain King Charles’ feelings about the verbal attack he underwent inside Parliament.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with GB News.

She started by saying, “Lydia Thorpe is actually the first Aboriginal senator. She's the senator for Victoria, and she has a reputation for popping up and protesting.”

And “This would have not come as much of a surprise to the people there. She was wearing an Aborigine cape. She has a right to [protest] it's a democracy.”

But “I think that the King was actually rather taken aback more than hurt. I think he knows perfectly well that there are demonstrations all over the world.”

“The things she said, 'You're not my King' is something that he has heard before, but it doesn't make it very pleasant.”

Plus, not to mention that, “He had just given a very important speech to their Parliament. I think this was probably very embarrassing for everybody around. Probably more embarrassing for everyone else than it was actually for the King because she was whisked away very quickly.”

For those unversed with Ms Thorpe’s comments at the time, she stormed the King’s speech right in the middle, and screamed, “You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want a treaty in this country.”

As well as the statement, “This is not your land. You are not my king. You are not our king. F*** the colony!”