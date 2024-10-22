Prince Harry dubbed ‘lamb to slaughter’ in Meghan Markle, Royal Family feud

Prince Harry has been dubbed the “lamb to slaughter” in Meghan Markle’s plans since their marriage.

According to Tina Brown, former editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair, Harry has suffered by following Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who’s been "getting it all wrong.”

During a recent appearance on The Ankler podcast with Janice Win, Brown said: "The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world. She’s flawless about getting it all wrong. All of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately."

She added: "[Harry is] the lamb to the slaughter in this situation. And he just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really."

Brown has previously dubbed Prince Harry a "very impetuous man."

She added: "He was so fragile, so combustible, he was so unhappy, frankly, in the constraints of the Royal Family."

This comes after royal expert Jennie Bond said that Meghan Markle seems to be steering clear of any controversy relating to the Royal Family since the Oprah interview and the Netflix series Harry & Meghan.