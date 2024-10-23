Neymar returns to football field for Al Hilal after more than 365 days

Hilal's Neymar in action during the Asian Champions League against Al Ain at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain, UAE on October 21, 2024. — Reuters

Brazilian footballer Neymar finally returned to the football field to accompany his teammates in Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal as they trampled United Arab Emirates club Al Ain with a 5-4 win.

Making a long-awaited return to football, the 32-year-old Al Hilal star stepped onto the field at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, UAE in the 77th minute in a morale-boosting moment after spending more than a year on the sidelines with a knee injury.

According to Goal, the Brazil international ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on international duty, soon after making a big-money move to the Saudi side in the summer of 2023.

However, he returned to action with his SPL team in their dramatic Asian Football Confederation Champions League win against the UAE club after enduring a difficult year since sustaining his left knee injury.

In a recent podcast days before his return to the pitch, the former Paris Saint-Germain star broke down in tears as he discussed being stuck on the sidelines as he witnessed his team thrive at the top of the leaderboard during his 12-month injury nightmare.

During the NR Sports YouTube channel, a tearful Neymar said: "I have suffered every day I've been away from the pitch. This is what hurts me the most.

"I am focused on the most important people in my life, my family and friends, and football. I have risen every time I have been injured. But I don't return halfway."

His return was even celebrated by Al Hilal as the club's official Instagram account posted a special post to mark the Brazilian star's return.

The club wrote: "Neymar is back to the field".

Al Hilal, who sit top of the SPL with seven wins from seven games, host Al Taawoun on Saturday in what could be another chance for Neymar to get more minutes under his belt.