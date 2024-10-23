Meghan Markle’s latest styling approach could bring about positive 'change'

Meghan Markle has been supporting small businesses by flaunting their clothing.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has been praised for supporting smaller brands by celebrity stylist Martine Alexander.

The former Suits actress has been wearing oversized and baggy clothes in line with the current fashion, and she gets her dresses from lesser known brands.

Martine told the Daily Mail: “I love that she is wearing under-the-radar brands.”

"One of the things that I adore doing is giving small businesses the exposure they deserve," she explained.

She added: “It's so rewarding for the stylist, the client and the brand – that's why I think Meghan is doing it. Her appearance could change a business.”

Martine further shared: “When I dressed Rebecca Adlington in a small business brand for the Olympics, the outfit sold out. To be able to do that for somebody else is the most incredible thing.”

Meghan put her sense of fashion on display during her tour to Nigeria earlier this year. She carried out engagements with her husband Prince Harry in long and loose dresses that she got from local Nigerian brands. The dresses included a long sunshine yellow sleeveless gown and a long sleeveless peach-coloured dress.