Liam Payne's mentor pays heartfelt tribute after untimely death

Liam Payne's mentor pays heartfelt tribute after his untimely death

Dame Denise Lewis, who is Liam Payne's mentor, paid an emotional tribute to the star who tragically passed away on October 16.

The 52-year-old heptathlete is married to Liam's former manager and people has called her the singer-songwriter's "fairy godmother".

Denise took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday to share a heart-breaking note in memory of the One Direction singer and shared never-before-seen pictures of Patne.

"Okay. Here goes…." she began. "I know it's real and you're not coming back. So here's to you - the real you."

"Kind, funny, annoyingly daft but more talented than you believed, more loved than you could grasp," Denise continued.

"The dark storms have passed and all that is ahead of you is sunshine. You deserve that," the star's mentor declared.

"Thank you for being so sweet with my kids, the big kid in you always knew what to say to make them laugh. Rest well bab… Wolvo & the world weep," Denise concluded

Additionally, a source told Daily Mail, "Liam adored Denise. She mothered him and really tried to support him."

It is pertinent to mention that Payne lost his life after falling from the third-story balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.