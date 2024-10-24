Shakira reflects on music being a 'way of healing' post breakup

Shakira just revealed how she dealt with her breakup from Gerard Piqué.

In the latest cover story for GQ Spain, the popstar admitted to the publication who grief is not a linear process and hoe she stayed quiet for months.

It was until she started writing music again that she began to heal from the pain Shakira was going through.

Explaining how it actually resulted in the birth of her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, she told the outlet, "It wasn't easy to acknowledge all the vulnerability I was feeling at the time. For many months after my separation, I remained silent, trying to begin mourning, but I couldn’t truly start grieving until I began writing music."

The Hips Don’t Lie singer explained how it was really tough for her to recognize all of her vulnerabilities in a song and then put them together into lyrics for the entire world to hear, however that is what began Shakira’s healing process.

“It was my way of healing. And it continues to be. Grief is not a linear process; it's full of peaks and valleys," Shakira added.

For the unversed, the Zootopia star and the sports celebrity dated each other for more than a decade and then called It quits in June 2022, with rumors of Piqué being unfaithful to Shakira swirling around.

However, the Whenever Wherever hitmaker has denied that cheating has anything to do with the two parting ways.